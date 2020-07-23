Celebs & viral 23.7.2020 10:47 am

AKA sends cash to ultimate fan for voting for him

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes | Image: Screenshot: Instagram

Fan Bantu Bhungane did receive some cash and joked that he had received R100,000, but we don’t know exactly how much AKA sent.  

It pays to be part of AKA’s “Megacy”. The rapper gifted a fan some money for voting for him.

AKA’s fan base affectionately calls themselves “Megacy”, a term coined for the “Supa Mega”, another name the rapper is known by.

Fan Bantu Bhungane shared a video of the number of times he voted for his favourite rapper, who is nominated for the Record of the Year and the Video of the Year categories for this year’s SAMAs, for his smash hit Jika.


AKA saw this from the ultimate fan and responded: “Your phone has seen better days. DM your bank details there broer.”

