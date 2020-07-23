AKA sends cash to ultimate fan for voting for him

It pays to be part of AKA’s “Megacy”. The rapper gifted a fan some money for voting for him.

AKA’s fan base affectionately calls themselves “Megacy”, a term coined for the “Supa Mega”, another name the rapper is known by.

Fan Bantu Bhungane shared a video of the number of times he voted for his favourite rapper, who is nominated for the Record of the Year and the Video of the Year categories for this year’s SAMAs, for his smash hit Jika.

Lets Vote Vote Vote Vote Megacy???????????????????? @akaworldwide anything for you my brother brother. pic.twitter.com/CHRnUIAbAN — Prof Bantu Bhungane???? (@bantu_bhungane) July 22, 2020



AKA saw this from the ultimate fan and responded: “Your phone has seen better days. DM your bank details there broer.”

Bhungane did receive some cash and joked that he had received R100,000, but we don’t know exactly how much AKA sent.

@akaworldwide thanks brother I received R100 000 thanks brother????????????????????????????. To Megacy and our leader @RubuThulisa I love you all times sis…. @ScelonG @koki @Antonio_The1st etc from Megacy team I love you guy.South Africa lets support Mega by Voting, he blessed us since 1901 pic.twitter.com/fLolce1Ril — Prof Bantu Bhungane???? (@bantu_bhungane) July 22, 2020



