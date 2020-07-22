Penny Lebyane’s desperate cry for help

After addressing allegations levelled against her by ex-partner DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) in court papers filed on Tuesday, radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane’s latest appearance has worried some.

Posting a recording of herself in a car, driving, and crying with gospel music in the background, she captioned it: “Even now. I’m gonna take my petition to the one who is the giver of life as a woman like women of generations before me as I stand thank you for praying for me #PrayForPennyLebyane #TashaCobbs.”

Even Now…. I’m gonna take my petition to the one who is the giver of life as a women like women of generations before me as I stand thank you for praying for me #PrayForPennyLebyane #TashaCobbs #EvenNowYouAreHealing #MusicIsASoundtrackMyLife #SueUsAll pic.twitter.com/tZ1ZvBdqWk — PennyLebyane????AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) July 22, 2020

Lebyane said people shouldn’t be too alarmed: “You need to know the feeling to understand. I am a woman with feelings and I express them, that’s what makes me human. I am not a robot. #IamAweeping women.”

She set a deadline for DJ Fresh for 5pm on Tuesday for his lawyers to prove that she was the originator of the post that Ntsiki Mazwai shared on social media naming DJ Fresh as an alleged rapist.

She also wanted papers proving that she was served a protection order over 19 years ago which DJ Fresh alleges was served after she tried to run over two of his friends.

DJ Fresh’s lawyers did not reply to her demands.

