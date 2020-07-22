What to watch on TV tonight: Explore Latin American culinary culture with ‘Street Food’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Ready to Love

Season 1

This reality series explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy and successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

Ready to Love puts a unique twist on typical dating shows by exploring dating from the male perspective: it highlights the men’s observations and experiences in the search for true love in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the latest episode, Alex and Tiffany take their relationship to the next level. Mike uncovers a red flag about Rita, and new sparks complicate things for Aaron.

Airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Vuzu (DStv channel 116)

Kwarantyn

How would you feel about spending two months in quarantine with your family with the entire country watching?

Two families are about to find out what it would be like in the brand-new reality show, Kwarantyn.

On 10 June 2020, the Le Roux and Scheepers families entered into a 50-day quarantine and competed for the public’s vote for the opportunity to win R250,000.

See what they got up to as the cameras filmed them 24/7 in this Big Brother type show.

Airs Wednesdays at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144)

Street Food: Latin America

In this vibrant docuseries, Latin American chefs tell their stories and bring a taste of tradition and innovation to their delicious offerings.

Spicy and rich, comforting and energising, the street foods of Latin America fuse many cultures, flavours and moods.

This show will leave your mouth watering as you explore the culinary cultures of Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Bolivia.

Available on Netflix

Trippin with Skhumba

Pack your padkos! If you’re longing for the days of travel again and road trips are your thing, this one is for you.

This Showmax Original reality series features seven comedians, one vehicle and a truckload of laughs.

Skhumba Hlophe and six of his comedian friends go back to their roots, travelling to their hometowns, from Kempton Park to Empangeni and everywhere in between, in the ultimate South African comedy road trip.

Available on Showmax

Generations: The Legacy

Season 29

Generations: The Legacy is a remake of popular soapie Generations with different characters, and is one of the most-watched show in South Africa.

The original series ran from 4 February 1994 until 30 September 2014, while the rebranded version returned on 1 December 2014.

Set against the backdrop of the advertising industry, this drama celebrates the hopes and dreams of people who aspire to a better future.

In the latest episode, Fikile confides in Lucy but leaves out the most important detail of all.

Zitha’s angry revelation leaves Sphe reeling in shock. A desperate mother will do anything save to her child.

Airs weekdays at 8pm on SABC 1

