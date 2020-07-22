Doja Cat calls out ‘fans’ for being hypocrites

US rapper Doja Cat, real name Amala Zandile Dlamini, has called out some fans for only supporting her during the good times.

The Say So hitmaker was shrouded in controversy in May after it was exposed she was an active member in racist chat rooms.

Many fans “cancelled” her, saying the star had identity issues and was harbouring a lot of self-hate as she is biracial.

Her mother is white and her father is black South African actor Dumisani Dlamini.

Addressing the issue once again, she said: “Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 alongside 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white? Maybe I’m not the one here with ‘identity issues’.”

Doja also clapped back to fans who said she was avoiding the issue and had not fully grasped the consequences of her actions.

“Deleted my last tweet because someone brought up a very valid point about it. My response was that I’m standing up for myself because I know what the truth is.”

Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white? Maybe I’m not the one here with “identity issues”. 🙂 — Doja Cat (@DojaCat) July 21, 2020

The musician has clarified that her participation in the chat rooms was to “socialise”.

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chatroom sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.

“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.