Twitter users want ‘reckless’ Somizi and Khaya arrested

Social media users are calling for the arrest of Somizi Mhlongo and Khaya Dladla after a video of the celebs went viral partying and boozing with no regard for social distancing.

Tweeps are expressing their disappointment at that the celebrities breaking Covid-19 lockdown regulations and are calling for justice to be taken against the pair.

In the video you can see Dladla, who had recently recovered from the coronavirus, asking about gin and touching Mhlongo’s hand while admiring his wedding ring.

One user wrote: “Very reckless, people think having money exempts them from the illness! Also, isn’t not wearing a mask a punishable offence now?”

Other users went straight for the jugular and called for the pair of reckless celebs to be arrested.

“Surely this calls for some arrests. What’s sad is lo Leroy Syd and Somgaga their friend u TTmbha just survived Covid and here they are,” wrote another Twitter user.

