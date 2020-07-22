Celebs & viral 22.7.2020 12:20 pm

WATCH: Priests and nuns join ‘Jerusalema’ dance challenge

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Priests and nuns in Italy join the Jersualema dance challenge. Photo: Screenshot, Facebook

The world sensation and storm never seems to end for Master KG’s smash hit Jersualema.

This time in Legnano, Italy, a group of priests and sisters dressed in traditional black Roman Catholic attire joined the Jersulema dance challenge.

The video has been shared over 43,000 times and viewed over 1 million times, click here to watch.

This is not the first time the group has drawn this attention for their dance skills, they have taken part in hit songs such as Sharkia’s Waka waka for the 2010 World Cup.

Jerusalema has reached YouTube views numbers unheard of for any local artist, now standing at over 45 million views.

Master KG said the international recognition has been a dream come true. 

