Celebs & viral 22.7.2020 12:18 pm

Kensington Palace releases new photos to mark Prince George’s birthday

Citizen reporter
Kensington Palace releases new photos to mark Prince George’s birthday

Prince George Alexander Louis. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge celebrates his seventh birthday today, 22 July.

Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his special day.

The eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrates his seventh birthday on Wednesday, 22 July.

With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother, Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace released the pictures which were likely snapped at the family’s country house Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Buckingham Palace releases photos of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

In one picture, George dons a polo shirt and flashes a smile directly at the camera. In the other shot, he stands side-on and grins while wearing a camouflage print T-shirt.

William and Kate have been homeschooling their children, George and his five-year-old sister Charlotte.

Kate recently opened up about how difficult it can be: “We’re stuck into homeschooling again,” she explained in a video chat in May 2020.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!”

George is third in line to the British throne and is expected to become king after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William.

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
William & Kate share hilarious “Instagram vs Reality” pics of Prince Louis 27.4.2020
Prince William admits virus fears for Charles, queen 17.4.2020
Prince Harry and Prince William slam ‘false story’ about ‘bullying’ 13.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 