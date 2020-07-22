Kensington Palace releases new photos to mark Prince George’s birthday

Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his special day.

The eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrates his seventh birthday on Wednesday, 22 July.

With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother, Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace released the pictures which were likely snapped at the family’s country house Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic.

In one picture, George dons a polo shirt and flashes a smile directly at the camera. In the other shot, he stands side-on and grins while wearing a camouflage print T-shirt.

William and Kate have been homeschooling their children, George and his five-year-old sister Charlotte.

Kate recently opened up about how difficult it can be: “We’re stuck into homeschooling again,” she explained in a video chat in May 2020.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!”

George is third in line to the British throne and is expected to become king after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William.

