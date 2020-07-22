Lasizwe to star in upcoming Netflix film ‘Seriously Single’

From YouTube sensation to reality television star and also established media personality, Lasizwe Dambuza has come a long way.

He can now add ‘actor’ to his list of accomplishments after bagging a role in the upcoming Netflix movie Seriously Single.

Lasizwe took to social media to announce the news.

Finally I can announce to the world!

Lasizwe is going to be on Netflix! I am Movie Star! I’m in that Movie baba!!!! 31st of July #SeriouslySingle — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) July 17, 2020

Seriously Single is a local comedy that is set in Johannesburg and follows serial monogamist Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani) as she navigates the modern-day dating world alongside her best friend and partner in crime, the commitment-phobe Noni (Tumi Morake).

When Dineo meets Lunga (Bohang Moeko) who appears to be the man of her dreams, she begins to uncover what she wants in life and love.

At the same times, Noni unfolds her own story with Max (Yonda Thomas), a bar owner with a heart of gold. The wonderfully comedic misadventures of Dineo and Noni shows the beautiful power of having strong friendships.

The film will be available to stream globally on Netflix from 31 July 2020.

Fans have congratulated Lasizwe on his latest achievement with many acknowledging that he deserves it. Several others also praised him for being an inspiration and said they couldn’t wait to see him in the film.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

It was worth the wait! Congratulations, child!!! ✨???????????? We are gonna be the judge of your work on the other side of the screens. ???? Being in the movie is so much different from your comic posts/videos. I’m sure the experience was phenomenal, hey?! Once again, congrats, babe! — bonangmatheba.com ???????????? (@Bonang_Global) July 17, 2020

I’m so proud of you @lasizwe

You are an inspiration to young people like me ????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Flamboyant (@Flamboy68380909) July 17, 2020

Congratulations Lasizwe ???????????? isandla esiphayo isandla esibusisiwe, kude phambili la uyakhona ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LXkDeHbjOZ — ????Bonny ???? (@Pearl08454883) July 17, 2020

Yaaaaas Sweedie , congratulations. I can’t wait to see it ???????????? pic.twitter.com/G3c6NLxTwn — YT Channel : Nozz_Pozz. (@Nozz_Pozz) July 17, 2020

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

