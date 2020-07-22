Black women, don’t dim your light for anyone, says Somizi

Somizi Mhlongo has come out to show his support for black women and the struggles they go through from the working world, patriarchy, and hate from fellow women.

He posted a picture and quote of Olympic gold medalist and gymnast Simone Biles in which she calls herself the best gymnast. People would react and call her cocky.

She said she couldn’t beat her own drum because people would quickly misconstrue what she says.

However, the facts spoke for themselves.

“I’ve won five world titles,” she said.

Somizi agreed: “This hits home but I empathise more with black women. In my view, they are at the bottom of the receiving end when it comes to this statement. White men being at the top followed by white women, then all races in between with black men just above black women. Black women can not boldly and proudly say this statement, why?”

He further stated that black men were intimidated ended up being alone because of all the pressure of trying to be the head of the family.

“A woman must be submissive all the time and dim their light to make them feel like a real man and not emasculate them.”

He added that black women were told to remain in their “place” because they couldn’t be smarter or more successful than a white man. When success was achieved by a black woman, people thought she must have slept her way to the top or she was placed there as a token or part of BEE, and not by her merit.

“Black women, we know you are GOOD and successful but keep it to yourself, cause it doesn’t look GOOD for you. It makes you look cocky, arrogant and you need to be humble all the time.

“But just when you think the black woman has heard it all, the next backlash would come from her very own black sisters, which will make it harder for her to shine. The very same people who are supposed to defend and support her are the same people who drag her down.”

Somizi said people who heard or could relate to these words should never apologise or dim their light for anyone to make an insecure individual feel better.

