Kay Sibiya and Judie Kama serve up co-parenting goals

Kay Sibiya and his baby mamma Judie Kama are serving up co-parenting goals as they recently celebrated their son’s birthday together.

The pair held a party on 20 July 2020 for their one-year-old son Doxa Kion Zesimdumise Sibiya.

Judie took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the special day with the caption: “Wow a long day it was. Want to wish my one and only son a happy birthday. Times flies I have to say.”

Kay also shared the images on his account and thanked everyone for who bought gifts and wished his son. He added that the birthday party was “made possible by Judie Kama”.

She responded with: “What do you mean made possible by me? If it wasn’t for YOU this wouldn’t have been possible. Much love daddy.”

To which he sweetly replied: “Love you, mommy.”

The party was filled with personalised balloons for the little one and Kay can be seen sitting with Doxa on his lap as Judie brings out the birthday cake.

The former couple shocked social media users when they announced they were going their separate ways in May 2020.

The Uzalo actor revealed the split in an Instagram post, saying their breakup was amicable and that he still has respect for his ex-girlfriend.

“After much thought and consideration, Judie and I have decided to separate on amicable terms. I have much respect for her and I will always hold her in high esteem and regard.”

