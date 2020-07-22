What we know so far about Kris Jenner and Kanye West mess

Kanye West is at it again, ramping up his notorious rants on Twitter for the third day in a row.

Just like most of his rants on the app, he has deleted them. On Wednesday, he went in on his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, who manages the careers of her all her daughters.

Here is what we know so far:

Kanye wants Kris to contact him. He tweeted a screenshot where he texts Kris saying:

“This is Ye ready to now talk.”

Kris doesn’t reply.

He sends another text: “Call me, you want to go war?”

Kanye really called Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” Kanye is really fighting for his his life. pic.twitter.com/m7KpkZOIaf — ????️ (@VictorNewt) July 22, 2020



Kanye then labelled Kris a white supremacist and compared her to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

“Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval… that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy.”

“This is my lady tweet of the night… Kris Jong Un.”

“Kim and Kris tried to fly-in with 2 doctors to 51/50 (Wyoming).”

In a string of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Meek Mill, he has been trying to get a divorce from her for a year, says someone killed Michael Jackson, and alleges Drake and Larsa Pippen are involved in some type of nefarious activity. pic.twitter.com/Xp1J9I9LO0 — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 22, 2020

The tweets left many baffled as it looks like Kris and Kim are trying to help him and assist him during this difficult time.

The presidential candidate then tweeted that he thought Kim cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill.

Kim was at the centre of prison reform at the White House in 2019 with Meek Mill. He further stated that Drake and Larsa Pippen had a relationship and that he has been trying to divorce Kim for over a year now.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform.

“Meek is my man and was respectful, that’s my dog. Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ.”

Kanye has kept tweets promoting his album ‘DONDA’, which is to be released on Friday, and he seems to still be running for president.

Says the future president — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.