Boity’s R100K brunch tweet sparks debate on women’s ‘liberation’ 

Boity Thulo has dropped some hints for her future husband and it includes random large sums of money for brunch.

She said, with laughing emojis: “Can’t wait for my husband to leave R100K on my dressing table for brunch with the girls.”

The rapper’s tweet set off quite a debate on her timeline, with many men sharing that women needed to “liberate” themselves.

Skhokoho replied: “The liberation of a woman is still far away only because women who are supposed to be role models to young girls are perpetuating this dependent gold-digging mentally nxe sis man!”

Another user, Umalambane said: “Challenge accepted. I also can’t wait for my woman to be just a good obedient wife who quietly listens to what she’s being told, knows where the kitchen is, submissive to me and knows how to constantly cater to my needs after hours.”

Can’t wait for my husband to leave R100K on my dressing table for brunch with the girls. ???????????????????? — #OwnYourThrone???? (@Boity) July 20, 2020



Some pointed out that they needed to chill and that Boity was only joking.

Boity also clapped back to the haters: “Making excuses for your backward thinking. Oksalayo, MY husband will provide. You can do with your husband as you please.”

Close friend Maps Maponyane might have reignited rumours that the two are just more than friends. However, Boity has said the rumours are “silly”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.