‘I used to dream of such moments when I started making music,’ says Master KG on going global

Master KG’s smash hit track, Jerusalema, is being played in not just South African homes and radios, but also being danced to worldwide – from France to Chile. The song’s remix with Nigeran superstar Burna Boy is charting the Billboard dance charts in France and is currently number two in digital song sales.

The young producer and hitmaker, 24, speaking on Azania on 702 said: “It’s one of those greats things I can not explain. It’s so wonderful to see the love all over the world. I use to dream of such moments when I was still underground when I started making music.”

Master KG said he had not completed the song when he shared the teaser on social media.

“Well I shared it, people told me to release the song now, so we had to complete it. When we released the video on YouTube it had one million views within a week and the numbers continued to grow.”

He said he saw the momentum internationally after people started doing the Jerusalema dance challenge, which started in Angola. He decided to do a remix to keep the momentum.

“I needed to do a remix and feature someone I always wanted to work with which is Burna Boy. We talked to them, arrange it, recorded it, and dropped the song. Most of the time when you do a remix, you kill the original but God was on my side because this remix also took the song to another level.”

Nomcebo Zikode, who features on the song and sings the chorus, said she needed to give something special to the lyrics because the beats were amazing.

“Honestly I didn’t think the song would come out like this and did even think about it that much. I needed to have something to say to accommodate this because the beats were so amazing. I heard myself singing Jerusalema, ikhaya lami Ngilondoloze, uhambe nami Zungangishiyi lana just like that. I thank God for giving me those lyrics, words, and harmony.”

She said her influence from gospel and Afropop had influenced the lyrics to the house beats.

Master KG added the recognition he is getting now started at home.

“The love started at home because the song did so well at home, the dance and so on. Everybody was supporting the song even during the festive season people were saying that this is the song of the year.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.