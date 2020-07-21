What to watch on TV tonight: Catch Khanyi Mbau in ‘Happiness is a Four-Letter Word’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Binnelanders

Season 10

The soapie is set in and around the fictional private hospital of Binneland Kliniek in Pretoria. Follow the trials, tribulations and trauma of the hospital’s staff and patients.

In the latest episode, Okkie is convinced that he knows what Maya’s motivation is, while Louis’ frustration leads to a new name.

Annelize’s ideas about the future changes when Ingrid settles in. Hugo wants to speak to Eben himself, and Chanel is furious with Danny, who told Sasha everything.

Airs weekdays at7.30pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144). Also available on Showmax

Please Step In

Season 7

This relationship show is focussed on helping families heal by trying to resolve their issues with particular members of the family.

In the season premiere, Sindi would like an intervention between her mother and older brother, who don’t get along. Her older brother blames their mother for their sister’s death.

Airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Season 2

This German coming-of-age dramedy is back: the second season premiered on 21 July 2020 on Netflix.

To win back his ex-girlfriend, a nerdy teen starts selling ecstasy online out of his bedroom — and becomes one of Europe’s biggest dealers.

The show was inspired by the true story of a real-life German youth who ran an online drug empire from his bedroom.

Maximilian S, who was nicknamed the “bedroom dealer”, was found guilty of selling 914kg of drugs over the darknet and subsequently sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

Available on Netflix

Happiness is a Four-Letter Word

In this uplifting local romantic drama, three friends try to find love, happiness and success in Johannesburg.

One of their ex-fiancé reappears, another’s extramarital affair threatens to be exposed and the third’s perfect boyfriend is revealed to be living a double life.

Life doesn’t come with a manual and these ladies will have to find out what truly makes each of them happy.

The film is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by South African author Cynthia Jele.

Starring Mmabatho Montsho, Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, Tongayi Chirisa, Chris Attoh and Richard Lukunku.

Available on Showmax

Muvhango

Season 21

Entertaining audiences for over 20 years, the series – set in the fictional rural village of Thathe and the metropolis of Johannesburg – centres on the lives of the royal Mukwevho family.

In the latest episode, Mpho is unsettled by Gizara’s insinuation that she has influence over Tenda. Gugu tells Muzi that they can’t be together until he gets a divorce. Mbali takes Matshidiso up on her offer.

Airs weekdays at 9pm on SABC 2

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.