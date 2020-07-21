‘The Bearded Nurse’ shares his Covid-19 ordeal

Shocking before and after photo of male nurse Mike Shultz’s battle with Covid-19 have gone viral and the images are truly startling.

Going by the pseudonym “The Bearded Nurse” on Instagram, he shared his ordeal on social media as a warning to others about the seriousness of the global pandemic.

“I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for six weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be,” he said on his Instagram page.

He said his infection with the virus was so severe that he spent more than eight weeks hospitalised, and away from family and friends.

Watch his video here:

The usually buff Shultz noted how, among other things, the virus has also reduced his lung capacity with pneumonia.

However, he is on the mend again and the fitness enthusiast is already working on regenerating his lung capacity and hopefully hitting the gym again.

“I’ll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.