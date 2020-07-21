Celebs & viral 21.7.2020 02:20 pm

Twitter tells Zodwa to stay away from young men

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Zodwa has a history of dating younger men and has never shied away from this controversy.

Zodwa Wabantu’s cheeky comment on Gomora‘s rising star Ntobeko Sishi, 21, on his Instagram post has left an eerie feeling for some on Twitter.

Sishi, who plays high school learner Ntokozo in the popular Mzansi Magic show, posted a picture of himself looking to a camera with the caption: “This world’s not for us.”

Zodwa replied: “Eish skhoko angisakhoni. Please inbox me.”

Twitter quickly reacted and labelled Zodwa a ‘paedophile’.

Never far from the debate, Twitter ‘celeb’ Barry Not Roux said: “If what Zodwa Wabantu said was said by a man, everyone would have been up in arms already but unfortunately it was said by a woman, so it’s fine.”

People did not agree.
Nhlenhle Khumalo said: “I don’t know why people think it’s ok for old women like Zodwa to prey on young boys when it’s not ok for old men to prey on young girls. Let’s not allow gender be what gives people a pass to do disgusting things. Wrong has no gender.”

Zodwa recently said she was “done” with younger men and that she wanted to date older men, saying no more “Ben 10s” but Twitter does not believe her.

