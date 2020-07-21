Wife forgives hubby for baby with another woman

Andrea Rogers could be regarded as the most forgiving woman alive, or the stupidest, depending on how the public perceives her actions.

The USA-based woman has whole-heartedly forgiven Jarmill, her husband of 15 years, for having a child with another woman.

Jarmill left social media users in shock when he posted his story on social media and attached a photo of his spouse clutching onto his lovechild while smiling proudly.

“God does not make mistakes. Unfortunately, people do. This is not the ideal situation nor am I the perfect man, husband or father but we learn from our mistakes. I am grateful for God’s mercy and to have an incredibly strong and forgiving wife by my side and I appreciate the woman she is. This is my beautiful daughter, Bria Nicole,” Jarmill wrote on Instagram.

In spite of Andrea’s forgiveness and some people commenting how “blessed” the illegitimate baby is, others were not so kind with their responses.

One user who goes by the handle of normanilite7 wrote: “I’d rather eat a [denim] jacket because if it was her to had a baby on him, he wouldn’t stick around.”

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

