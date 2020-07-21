Shona Ferguson teases what to expect from ‘The Queen’ season four finale

Season four of the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen comes to an end this week, and fans are in for a real treat.

The season finale will be broadcast on Friday, 24 July with a special one-hour episode, setting up the premise for the next season.

In the finale ‘Closing In’, Thato’s lofty dreams get tempered by a hard dose of reality. The police scramble to arrest Kagiso while the Khozas are focused on dealing with an old enemy.

Director Shona Ferguson gave viewers a teaser of what to expect by dropping the trailer for the big finale on Instagram. And from the looks of things, it’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience.

In a message to director Andries van der Merwe, Connie Ferguson hinted on Twitter that “This finale is going to be something else!”

You knocked it out the park this week Driessie!???????????????????????? The whole damn team was on steroids! This finale is going to be something else!???????????? Take a bow #TheQueenMzansi team! It is an honor and a privilege to work with such a passionate and dedicated team!????????❤️ The Magic continues❤️ https://t.co/vurKXNkVlF — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) June 14, 2020

Fans won’t have to wait long for more drama as the fifth season will start airing from Monday, 27 July.

In April 2020, TimesLive reported that the soapie stopped production due to the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over contracts.

Connie revealed that the future of the Ferguson Films was uncertain as she and her husband were forced to consider how the company would survive.

However, the production company seems to be doing much better, with the cast and crew back on set shooting scenes again with strict social distancing rules in place.

New actors set to join the star-studded cast include Rapulana Seiphumo, Ntando Duma, and Jessica Nkosi.

Seiphumo, who played Tau Mogale for 18 years on Generations, will be making his first appearance on The Queen in the season four finale.

He plays the role of Hector Sebota, the father of Mpho Sebota (Ntando Duma).

In the season five premiere ‘Rebirth’, the world is turned upside down by the arrival of a new lethal and ambitious enemy. Mildred has yet another surprise for Thato.

The Queen airs weekdays at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Or you can binge-watch all four seasons on Showmax.

Yasmeen Sewnarain

