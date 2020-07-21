Pearl Thusi is a flirt and we have evidence

Randy Crawford once sang that “One hello is how it starts”, and a Twitter user is clearly living by these words.

The guy, known only by his handle of @sya_nkabinde, took the plunge and propositioned local celebrity Pearl Thusi on social media:

“If I die I die @PearlThusi cela kuba boyfriend yakho”, he wrote on her fan page.

If I die I die @PearlThusi cela kuba boyfriend yakho ???????????????? — NKABINDE ???? (@sya_nkabinde) July 18, 2020

And the best part is that the super-gorgeous Queen Sono actress wrote back.

“Don’t die babes. As’jole once,” she said in response to the suitor.

He then posted a picture of himself and Thusi responded with: “My person.”

We don’t know where this online romance will lead, but hey, stranger things have happened on social media.

