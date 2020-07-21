Pearl Thusi is a flirt and we have evidence

Randy Crawford once sang that “One hello is how it starts”, and a Twitter user is clearly living by these words.
The guy, known only by his handle of @sya_nkabinde, took the plunge and propositioned local celebrity Pearl Thusi on social media:
“If I die I die @PearlThusi cela kuba boyfriend yakho”, he wrote on her fan page.
If I die I die @PearlThusi cela kuba boyfriend yakho ????????????????
— NKABINDE ???? (@sya_nkabinde) July 18, 2020
And the best part is that the super-gorgeous Queen Sono actress wrote back.
“Don’t die babes. As’jole once,” she said in response to the suitor.
Don’t die babes. As’jole once. https://t.co/9eQ4ax4P1M
— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 18, 2020
He then posted a picture of himself and Thusi responded with: “My person.”
We don’t know where this online romance will lead, but hey, stranger things have happened on social media.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.