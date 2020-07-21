BET ‘Isono’ suspends all production activities due to Covid-19

The much anticipated first telenovela African series from BET Isono released date has been pushed back due to the growing Covid-19 cases in South Africa.

Clive Morris Productions (CMP), the company filming the telenovela said: “In light of the ongoing uncertainty around the Covid-19 in our country, and considering we have entered the peak phase of the pandemic as confirmed by the local authorities, we have made the tough decision to temporarily suspend all production activities on the set of Isono with immediate effect. CMP’s first priority is the safety and health of the Isono cast and crew.”

BET Africa said due to the temporary suspension the released date of 27 July has been pushed back. Set to star the likes of acting powerhouses Rumi Chuene, Nthati Moshesh, Bohang Moeko, and Senzo Radebe.

The story centres around the seven deadly sins of a dysfunctional family and a heroic son who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against a powerful and evil matriarch who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.

Cast member Didintle Khunou who plays Esther, daughter of mother Mary, spoke to The Citizen said she fully supports the decision CMP and BET have taken.

“It shows that they take the health of their cast and crew members seriously. Instead of returning back to set in a week or so, they have taken what some might say a drastic decision to temporarily suspend shooting. But it is the right decision especially the climate we are in at the moment for everybody’s health and safety.”

Khunou said production had taken a pause for about two weeks and during that time they were following all the protocols.

“Before anyone arrived on set it would be cleaned and sanitised. When we arrived and filmed during the day, someone would be sanitising our hands what felt like every 20 minutes,” she recalls.

Despite the suspension, she said they are hoping to return to set in mid-September.

