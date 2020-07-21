Kanye compares himself to Mandela in epic Twitter meltdown

Kanye West’s appearance on Monday in South Carolina gained much attention on his mental wellbeing and his political campaign, only later to confirm what we all suspected.

Kanye announced in a series of tweets and then deleted on Monday evening that he was dropping an album called ‘DONDA’ this Friday.

What a shocker.

This is not the first time that Kanye’s bizarre rants go viral and boom we get an album a week later.

Media personality Sizwe Dlomo pointed this out too: “So, I’m not questioning that Kanye has a mental illness but why does it seem that he only had episodes when he’s about to release an album?”

Remember the ‘slavery is a choice’ statement?

Kanye confidently on TMZ said that black people chose to be enslaved.

Well, a month later he released ‘Ye’ which he produced and made in Wyoming. The controversial slave statements were seen only to be done to generate conversation and publicity for his album. He later apologised months later after his album dropped.

Fast forward to the release in late 2019 of ‘Jesus is King’ album. Many hoped that Kanye had seen the light that he wasn’t using religion and him being born again as a publicity stunt.

During the lead up to ‘Ye’, Kanye showed his support for President Donald Trump and that wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat was just “God’s practical joke”. Then he stopped supporting Trump as he was gaining publicity for ‘Jesus is King’.

‘DONDA’ coming this Friday will have 12 songs. In the subsequently deleted tweets, in true Kanye style, he said more controversial statements announcing his new album.

They include him calling out his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, his wife Kim Kardashian-West, and him trying to make himself a martyr, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela.

Among many things, he said:

“Kris and Kim call me now.”

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor.”

“Kris, don’t play me. You know and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Y’all tried to lock me up.”

“If I get lockup like Mandela. Y’all will know why.”

It’s clear Kanye needs help.

Or maybe we are all just fools falling for the publicity.

