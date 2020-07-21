Evodia ‘Madam’ Mogase stuns fans with her natural hair

Known for her signature long hairstyle, Evodia “Madam” Mogase has surprised fans by rocking her natural hair for a change.

She recently took to Instagram to show off her short haircut and captioned the image: “So without wig.”

View this post on Instagram ????????❤️ So ???? without wig ???????? A post shared by Evodia Mogase (@madamevodia) on Jul 15, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star usually dons the best weaves money can buy.

From blonde curls to neck-length bobs, Evodia has experimented with different hairstyles in the past.

View this post on Instagram Have a blessed Sunday ❤️???? A post shared by Evodia Mogase (@madamevodia) on Apr 26, 2020 at 4:51am PDT

However, she has opted to go natural since the season two finale of her reality show Madam And Mercy.

Actresses Gail Mabalane and Sophie Lichaba weighed in on the picture, with Sophie commenting: “My gorgeous friend.”

Fans have showered the TV personality with compliments and are in love with her new look, which is a far cry from her usual long hair.

Many described her as beautiful and pointed out that she looked better without the wig.

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

“Madams have no need for wigs!

“Beautiful inside and out.”

“I’m only 14 but I know I wanna look like that in my older days.”

“You look younger and better without a wig.”

“You look so fantastic. The more I see pics of you like this the more I say that you are perfect without all those extras.”

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

