Nicki Minaj is pregnant!

International rap superstar Nicki Minaj has released pictures of her baby bump, announcing that she is expecting her first child on Monday.

In true Nicki style she was dressed in a bikini, signature yellow wig and gigantic high heels she captioned: “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

She married Kenneth Petty in October 2019, and there were rumours in May where fans thought she was pregnant.

There has been controversy to her marrying Petty who is a convict and has been registered as a sex offender after being found guilty for attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, Page Six reports.

