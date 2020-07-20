MUST WATCH: Master KG’s Jerusalema is just as good in sign language too

Master KG has the whole world’s attention currently and his music track Jerusalema has been shared and viewed millions of times.

Reporting on the recent viral content from the hit maker from France to Chile, an eNCA sign language interpreter signing to the words of the hit song Jersulaema is just another way the song continues its viral trend locally and internationally.

The eNCA video has been shared numerous time on social media with many commentating that the interpreter encapsulates the mood of the song perfectly.

I know y'all are talking about #Shaka & #jacuzzi but how the hell did I miss this? ???? pic.twitter.com/681jweT3pX — Kamo Marven (@AkeMarven) July 20, 2020

Local celebrities have also praised Master KG for the international attention, actress Rami Chuene said: “Loving how Master KG Jerusalema has taken the world by storm. It’s doing what Macarena and Gangnam Style did. May that wave go as far and wide as possible! Make the world dance through this pandemic wena MasterKG! We love it.”

The song is now charting in multiple countries

There is even a Spanish version of the song. Singer Matias Javier’s from Santiago, Chile, did a cover in Spanish and this too has gone viral.

MUSIC: Master KG’s Jerusalema gets a Spanish cover A Spanish artist all the way from Santiago, Chile, has recorded a cover version of Jerusalema. Listen to Matias Javier’s version below ????????????????????????#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/PkhpC6rwXP — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 17, 2020

This song is reaching every corner of the world despite it not being nominated by the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) but is still standing the test of time.

