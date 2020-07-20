What to watch on TV tonight: ‘Rafiki’, the lesbian love story that Kenya banned

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Stalked by a Reality Star

This fictional movie turns the tables on the norm and looks at what happens when celebrities stalk ordinary people instead of the other way around.

When teenager Kendra lies about her age to get into a Hollywood party, she meets handsome reality TV star Brad. But when she discovers that Brad is not as charming as he seems, Kendra rejects him, only to realise that he has become dangerously obsessed with her.

Airs Monday, 20 July at 8pm on Lifetime (DStv channel 131). Also available on Showmax

Housekeepers

Season 2

In a world behind high walls and luxury, the wealthy believe they are powerful in the comfort of their mansions. But it’s the housekeepers who see and know all.

This local drama is the South African version of the American series Devious Maids.

In the latest episode, Thuli takes Linda’s advice in an effort to prove she can head up the family business. Mkhonto starts to worry about Miya’s silence and goes out in search of him.

Airs Mondays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

Deur Dik en Dun

Season 1

This Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovela tells the love story of a wealthy businessman and a poor singer.

Determined to carve out a life of his own choosing, lovestruck Faruk proposes marriage to Süreyya, unaware of what his mother has in store for him.

Esma has great dreams for her favourite son and has set her heart on a different bride, one who she thinks is better suited to the family’s deep-rooted traditions which value power over romance.

In the latest episode, tensions rise as everyone is still shaken by the event that took place at the wedding. Faruk begins to have his doubts about his wife and Ipek struggles to come to terms with the situation.

Airs weekdays at 5.30pm on e.tv

Unsolved Mysteries

Season 1

Netflix and the producers of Stranger Things teamed up for a reboot of this popular investigative docuseries, which originally aired from 1987 to 2010.

The true-crime series explores strange disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters that can’t be explained or solved.

Unsolved Mysteries has been trending on Netflix South Africa’s top 10 list since it was released on 1 July 2020.

Available on Netflix

Rafiki

This award-winning Kenyan film tells the touching tale of taboo love in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

Kena and Ziki live very different lives in Nairobi: Kena works in her father’s shop and awaits the start of nursing school, while Ziki hangs out with her friends and creates dance routines but they both want more from their lives than becoming wives.

The friends fall in love and support one another in the pursuit of their dreams, but ultimately have to choose between happiness and safety.

Available on Showmax

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.