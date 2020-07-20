Lerato Zah is Covid-19-free but not excited about it

Director and producer Lerato Zah Moloi has given an update after overcoming Covid-19.

In an announcement earlier this month, she revealed she had tested positive for the virus and that through telling her story she would be helping people.

Thanking everyone who had shared get-well-soon messages and prayers, she said: “I can now say confidently that I am Covid-19 free. It’s not really an exciting thing because I would like to think I could still get it if I am not careful.”

She says if she acts like everything is back to normal that she won’t get the virus this would be a huge risk.

“I have been advising everyone I came across to treat themselves like they have Covid-19 even if they haven’t tested.

“It’s so pointless to go and get a tested because you could test, you leave the testing place and then you decide to go to the shops. You buy something and you could contract the virus there. But when your test results come back five days later, it says you tested negative but you picked the virus somewhere else. It doesn’t make sense to me. Just treat yourself like you have the virus.”

She further advised people to take the medication that has been prescribed or that helps boost the immune system such as vitamin C and D, zinc, and home remedies that can assist.

Her remedies include steaming four times a day, drinking hot liquids throughout the day, and avoid any type of dairy.

Moloi explained that she was not experiencing any Covid-19-related symptoms and that she was feeling great.

“Recovery period took 21 days, it was not 14 days for me.”

She is worried that the isolation period has been cut down to 10 days from 14 days, reiterating that people should wear their masks, stay indoors and sanitise their hands.

