M-Net confirms Beyoncé’s visual film ‘Black Is King’ will air in Africa

Beyoncé fans in Africa can look forward to seeing her visual film on the small screen soon.

M-Net confirmed ahead of the premiere of Black Is King that it had acquired rights to broadcast and would be sharing more details tomorrow on its social media platforms.

“M-Net 101 is super excited to bring Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King to DStv customers across Africa!

“More information about the screening dates and times will be shared tomorrow, on our websites (mnet.tv and dstv.com) and here on social media,” the channel said.

The film will also be available in other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Senegal, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Malawi, among others.

Black Is King will premiere globally on Friday, July 31 2020: two weeks after the one year anniversary of last year’s Disney hit The Lion King.

The film, which is based on the music of Beyoncé’s album The Lion King: The Gift, reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.

It is described as a “celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience”.

Black Is King was in production for one year and features an impressive list of diverse voices on its creative team, including several African directors.

The film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents as it was shot in various locations around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of some of the special guests in the film, which include Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, and singers Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z.

Many artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album also make appearances.

