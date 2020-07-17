Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ dances its way in France

A video shared on Facebook showing a group of people in France dancing to Master KG’s smash hit Jerusalema has gone viral.

The video, shared by Elvira Potgieter‎ on the I’m Staying Facebook group, shows a group of people wearing masks and dancing to a track that has swept many households across South Africa.

The video has been viewed over two million times, with many South Africans reacting with pride in the comment section of the post.

Mpumelelo Zingitwa said: “Wow this is awesome and they’ve even remixed our ‘step’ as well. Must say, it looks modern too.”

Tania Eksteen says people should know the meaning: “Do the people know the meaning of the words in this song I wonder? God walk with us do not leave us behind.”

Carol Ann Boyd added: “This song has become so popular all over the world.”

The Jerusalema video has now reached over 41 million views on YouTube.

