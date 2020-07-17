Gay swag meets high fashion and musical genius

The mysterious and incredibly gifted young singer, Sheldon Riley, wowed the America’s Got Talent (AGT) judges last night from the moment he stepped onto the stage.

With a rhinestone veil over his face and dressed in what can only be described as high fashion, he silenced the judge’s usual pre-performance chatter from the moment he walked into the AGT theatre.

Without introducing himself, Riley instead launched into a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Billie Eilish’s I Don’t Wanna Be You Anymore – finishing to massive applause from the judge’s as well as the film crew.

However, Riley is no stranger to big international singing contests. Last year he made it all the way to the grand finale of The Voice Australia where he performed this unforgettable version of Ariana Grande’s chart-topping hit, 7 Rings:

But who is Sheldon Riley and why is he causing such a sensation among social media users?

We sourced 5 facts on the young singer, who is destined for greatness:

The 20-year-old is half Australian and half Filipino. His real name is Sheldon Hernandez. He is a proud member of the LGBTQ community but had a difficult time as a child. The over-night sensation has big-name celebrities Sam Smith and Adam Lambert as his Instagram followers. He is in a very happy relationship with partner Zachery Tomlinson and constantly posts images of them together.

