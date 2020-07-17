Lifestyle 17.7.2020 12:51 pm

WATCH: Dancing baby melts Mzansi’s heart

Hayden Horner
The dancing baby from Soweto is breaking the internet.

The video of the jiving toddler has gone viral with thousands of likes and comments.

A Facebook video of a South African toddler busting some seriously cute dance moves is melting the hearts of SA’s Facebook users.

That the little one is so determined to keep up with her two much older dance partners is the cutest thing ever, and the video already nearly 20,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Although the diminutive dancing dynamo struggles to pull off all the moves done by local dance crew, Soweto’s Finest, she knew the routine pretty well and almost give the professional dancers a run for their money.

Watch the video here:

