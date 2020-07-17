WATCH: Dancing baby melts Mzansi’s heart

A Facebook video of a South African toddler busting some seriously cute dance moves is melting the hearts of SA’s Facebook users.

That the little one is so determined to keep up with her two much older dance partners is the cutest thing ever, and the video already nearly 20,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Although the diminutive dancing dynamo struggles to pull off all the moves done by local dance crew, Soweto’s Finest, she knew the routine pretty well and almost give the professional dancers a run for their money.

Watch the video here:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.