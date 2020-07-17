First look at Ntando Duma and Jessica Nkosi on set of ‘The Queen’

Ntando Duma has given fans a sneak peek at her first day on set for popular telenovela The Queen.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself alongside fellow actress Jessica Nkosi and Connie Ferguson, who is the executive producer of the show.

From the looks of things, today was Ntando and Jessica’s first day filming their scenes on set. The two actresses will play relatives on the Mzansi Magic drama.

View this post on Instagram ???????????? A post shared by Ntando Duma ???????? (@dumantando) on Jul 16, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

Ntando is set to play Mpho Sebata, the daughter of Hector Sechaba.

Hector’s character will be played by Rapulana Seiphemo, who played Tau Mogale for 18 years on Generations.

Jessica will step into the role of Lerato Sebata. In March 2020, it was revealed she would be leaving Isibaya after six years on the show.

Shona Ferguson, veteran actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films, shared the same image to his Instagram page with the caption “Queens”.

Jessica also posted the picture to her Twitter account and captured it: “The Beauty of New Beginnings.”

Fans have expressed their excitement at the two actresses joining the cast of The Queen, with many saying they will now start watching the show because of them.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

So happy for you. I’ll now watch the Queen because of you. ???? — IYKERESA PREMIUM FAVES ???? (@SimplyIvy29) July 17, 2020

Taz it’s so beautiful seeing Queens queening together — Nubian Queen (@NubianQ70697801) July 17, 2020

I’m happy for you but I can’t help but feel that it will end in tears. Anyways, the show must go on — Hlumela (@Miss_Hlu) July 17, 2020

Now I must start watching #TheQueenMzansi again because my WC is now part of it. ???? — Mxolisi Makhuzeni (@MMakhuzeni) July 17, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.