First look at Ntando Duma and Jessica Nkosi on set of ‘The Queen’

Yasmeen Sewnarain
Ntando Duma, Jessica Nkosi and Shona Ferguson on the set of 'The Queen'. Picture: Instagram / dumantando

The actresses seem to have started shooting their scenes for the show’s fifth season.

Ntando Duma has given fans a sneak peek at her first day on set for popular telenovela The Queen.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself alongside fellow actress Jessica Nkosi and Connie Ferguson, who is the executive producer of the show.

From the looks of things, today was Ntando and Jessica’s first day filming their scenes on set. The two actresses will play relatives on the Mzansi Magic drama.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????????

A post shared by Ntando Duma ???????? (@dumantando) on

Ntando is set to play Mpho Sebata, the daughter of Hector Sechaba.

Hector’s character will be played by Rapulana Seiphemo, who played Tau Mogale for 18 years on Generations.

Jessica will step into the role of Lerato Sebata. In March 2020, it was revealed she would be leaving Isibaya after six years on the show.

Shona Ferguson, veteran actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films, shared the same image to his Instagram page with the caption “Queens”.

Jessica also posted the picture to her Twitter account and captured it: “The Beauty of New Beginnings.”

Fans have expressed their excitement at the two actresses joining the cast of The Queen, with many saying they will now start watching the show because of them.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

