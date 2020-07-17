KFC couple clears up divorce rumours

Remember the KFC couple who made headlines back in November 2019?

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat won the hearts of thousands after getting engaged at a KFC outlet in Vereeniging, becoming a viral sensation overnight for their authentic display of love.

Their wedding also received much hype, with celebrities and big brands offering to help the couple on their special day.

After tying the knot on New Year’s Eve in a spectacular wedding, they planned to jet off to New York for an all-expenses-paid honeymoon.

However, recent rumours claim that they are getting divorced just seven months after their dream wedding.

One Twitter user, who claimed she saw the news on Facebook, said: “That KFC couple that the whole country paid their wedding for is getting a divorce. What a waste of money that could have gone to better use.”

what a waste of money that could have gone to better use — Dee ???? (@itsdineoo) July 15, 2020

i saw it on facebook & didn’t take a screenshot but lemme look for it again ???? — Dee ???? (@itsdineoo) July 15, 2020

Fans of the couple can rest easy as the rumours are in fact untrue: Hector and Nonhlanhla are still together and more in love than ever.

The couple confirmed to the Daily Sun that they are happy together, adding that they were “shocked and confused” after hearing the divorce rumours.

“We’ve always known that not everyone will be happy for us, but we’re going strong,” Nonhlanhla said.

