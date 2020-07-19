Butter Chicken Recipe: Sunday lunch sorted

Is Butter Chicken healthy? Is it Keto? Is it spicy? Whatever your questions are around this dish – one thing’s for certain it is delicious. This butter chicken recipe is low carb and delicious. The origins of the recipe date back to founders of Moti Mahal restaurant in Delhi, India. This recipe offers a milder, sweeter gravy.

This Butter Chicken recipe is easy and quick to make and is perfect for a winter’s afternoon lunch. Most of the ingredients can easily be found in your pantry and is relatively easy to prepare.

Ingredients:

700 g Chicken fillets cut into cubes

1 tsp fine pink Himalayan salt

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp Garam masala

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

2 garlic gloves, crushed

1 onion finely chopped

1 tsp freshly grated ginger (1/2 tsp dried ginger powder will also do)

40 g Butter

4 tomatoes quartered (pureed to pulp in food processor / smoothie maker together with the chicken stock)

1 tsp lemon juice

125 ml Chicken stock / water

125 ml Pouring cream

3 tbsp Greek yoghurt

How to make:

Mix all of the dry spices and salt with the chicken cubes and set aside in the fridge.

Puree the tomatoes together with the chicken stock and the lemon juice and set aside. You can use a smoothie maker to prepare a smooth liquid with very little tomato skin and pulp.

Chop and fry the onions in the butter until translucent. Add the ginger and the garlic and fry for another minute.

Add the chicken and fry until well done.

Add the puree’d tomatoes to the chicken and cook for +- 15 minutes, giving it a stir every now and again. Add a little more stock or water if necessary.

Add the cream and cook on a low heat for 5 minutes.

Stir in the yogurt just before serving and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.