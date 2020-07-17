Music artist Duncan says Jub Jub from ‘Uyajola 9/9’ adds fuel to the fire

Hip hop artist Duncan has called out Uyajola 9/9, presented by Jub Jub, for fueling already tense situations on the show.

The popular and dramatic reality show on DStv channel Moja Love exposes a suspected cheating partner on camera, similar to the American version of Cheaters.

Jub Jub has a no holds barred approach and this has been divisive with some saying that he is biased in the situation, adding onto the already sensitive issue when a partner finding out they had been cheated on.

Dencan was clear that he is not a fan of this and that Jub Jub “keeps putting petrol on fire”.

But jub jub Ubitter le outie iyazisola iyalibona iphutha layo but yena ulokhu efaka uPetrol emlilweni #uyajola — #DUNCANSIKELELA (@DuncanSkuva) July 12, 2020

To avoid this, some say Jub Jub should investigate both partners in the relationship and without him in it, there is no show.

Jub Jub should consider turning the tables on someone? investigate on both parties, he will be surprised on how much people can hide. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 12, 2020

Jub Jub is adding fuel ⛽ #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/1VVPUlleiV — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 12, 2020

Show isn't the same without Jub Jub #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays — Views From Kukuterian (@PM_kukuterian) July 12, 2020

