WATCH: Giraffe rescued after being stuck in a swimming pool

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Giraffe rescue outside Bela-Bela in Limpopo. Photo: Facebook

In a Facebook post, the nature reserve shared that the giraffe cow had landed in the pool and that they were surprised to see the animal there.

This doesn’t happen very often, a giraffe had to be rescued after it got trapped in a small net at Sondela Nature Reserve in Limpopo, just outside Bela Bela on 29 June.

They called on a local vet Dr Marius du Toit, he called in expert help from Jan-Louis Jacobs, training manager at Sondela Nature Reserve.

They suspected that the female giraffe fell into the pool during the evening and luckily landed on the safety net but she became trapped.

Not every day you get to rescue a girraffe from a pool. Thank you Marius Du Toit. Thanks for the help Ryno Smith Jaco Myburgh.

Posted by Jan Louis Jacobs on Monday, 29 June 2020

The animal was sedated and a team managed to pull her out.

Watch the incredible video below:

