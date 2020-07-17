Ghanaian born Grammy Award nominated artist Stonebwoy talks new album

Stonebwoy is known for his Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall, and reggae sound has brought him high acclaim even being nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016.

Speaking to The Citizen on his album Anloga Junction which features South African rapper Nasty-C and American singer/songwriter Keri Hilson just to name a few .

He said: “This is my fourth studio album, I want people to get out from this one is the understanding is that there is a lot we can all do together as black people from the African continent. We can merge the sounds, music is a universal language but as Africans, we have the privilege to diversify it into our own sound.”

Stonebwony says his collaboration with Keri Hilson was meant to happen after his friend met her on a flight, they had a conversation and the rest they say is history.

He says his other music collaborations are something that needs to happen particularly among African artists.

“We need to collaborate although individually we would have to work hard and push so that people can hear our us globally, we need to also let our powers combine so that we can achieve a greater goal.”

Watch the full interview above:

