Celebs & viral 16.7.2020 04:41 pm

Its over as Bachelor Marc’s and Marisia have broken up

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Its over as Bachelor Marc’s and Marisia have broken up

Marisia Van Wyk and Marc Buckner in 'The Bachelor SA'. Picture: M-Net

Marisia moved to Cape Town to live with Marc and start a new life in the city with him.

The second season of Mnet’s Bachelor came to an end in June but the drama outside the show continues.

This year’s bachelor Marc Buckner chose Marisia van Wyk in the end. But just few months together they have broken up.

Marisia hinted that the relationship was all but over in her Instagram post, and later confirmed it in replies to fans.

Marisia moved to Cape Town to live with Marc and start a new life in the city with him.

Mnet announced this week their the Bachelorette for the South African franchise and its none other than fan favourite Qiniso Van Damme.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
M-Net announces first season: Who is ‘The Bachelorette South Africa’? 13.7.2020
The Bachelor SA star gets Covid-19, warns public not to be complacent 25.6.2020
The Bachelor SA: Fairy-tale ending for Marc and Marisia 1.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 