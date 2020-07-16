Pearl Modiadie the latest victim of hackers

South African celebrities are no strangers to having their social media accounts hacked and even held to ransom.

From Bonang Matheba to Babes Woduma, Cassper Nyovest and LootLove – it appears everyone is fair game to heartless hackers.

And now Metro FM radio presenter Pearl Modiadie has become the latest target of what could possibly be a brazen hacking network.

Expressing her irritation on Twitter, Modiadie wrote: “[I] was on the road to 2 million [followers], now we’re on the road to 50K! 2020 giving us curve balls from every side.”

…was on the road to 2M, now we’re on the road to 50K !

2020 giving us curve balls from every side ???? — Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) July 15, 2020

In the case of Bonang Matheba, her Twitter account with over 3 million followers was allegedly hacked in February 2019 and just vanished with many wondering why.

This forced her team to release a statement confirming the hack before they quickly restored her official @bonang_m account.

Bonang’s account appears to have been hacked (currently saying ‘user not found’). Please be patient and do not believe any information unless it comes from her directly (on Instagram) or from her team at @CSAglobal_

We hope this will be sort as fast as possible. ???? pic.twitter.com/IozdHklqVq — BForce – Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) February 20, 2019

In the same month, and just before Bonang was hit, Cassper Nyovest alerted the public that he had to buy his account back after it was taken by hackers.

Bought my my account back from the hacker but now someone else stole my handle and I lost my verification.Hopefully can .@Twitter can help. Please RT — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 20, 2019

With LootLove, it was her Instagram account and the radio personality had to “make arrangements” to get her account with more than 7,000 followers back from the hackers.

If anything odd happens on my insta account please know it’s not me. I’ve been hacked. I have no access to it. I’m tryna fix it but Lord knows if I’ll get it back. ???? — LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) December 21, 2018

However, the hacking syndicate’s tentacles have also reached international stars and other prominent figures.

Abroad, the hackers have successfully targeted the likes of Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and … wait for it … even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

