Celebs & viral 16.7.2020 03:52 pm

Pearl Modiadie the latest victim of hackers

Hayden Horner
Pearl Modiadie the latest victim of hackers

Pear Modiadie has become lates victim of social media hackers.

She has lost all 1.5 million of her followers and she is fuming over the invasion of privacy.

South African celebrities are no strangers to having their social media accounts hacked and even held to ransom.

From Bonang Matheba to Babes Woduma, Cassper Nyovest and LootLove – it appears everyone is fair game to heartless hackers.

And now Metro FM radio presenter Pearl Modiadie has become the latest target of what could possibly be a brazen hacking network.

Expressing her irritation on Twitter, Modiadie wrote: “[I] was on the road to 2 million [followers], now we’re on the road to 50K! 2020 giving us curve balls from every side.”

In the case of Bonang Matheba, her Twitter account with over 3 million followers was allegedly hacked in February 2019 and just vanished with many wondering why.

This forced her team to release a statement confirming the hack before they quickly restored her official @bonang_m account.

In the same month, and just before Bonang was hit, Cassper Nyovest alerted the public that he had to buy his account back after it was taken by hackers.

With LootLove, it was her Instagram account and the radio personality had to “make arrangements” to get her account with more than 7,000 followers back from the hackers.

However, the hacking syndicate’s tentacles have also reached international stars and other prominent figures.

Abroad, the hackers have successfully targeted the likes of Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and … wait for it … even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gail and Kabelo Mabalane use their Covid-19 status to spread awareness 16.7.2020
WATCH: A glimpse into Bonang’s year in America 14.7.2020
Bonang Matheba applauded for attending Mary Twala’s funeral 9.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 