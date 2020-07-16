Gail and Kabelo Mabalane use their Covid-19 status to spread awareness

As the rate of Covid-19 cases continue to rise in South Africa, more and more local celebrities are becoming infected.

From Bachelor SA star contestant Jacqueline Ramos-Pinto to Somizi Mhlongo’s bestie Thato “TT” Mbha and even AKA, no one is immune to the disease.

While some, like AKA, are using their infection to make money, others are sharing their experience to educate the public and their fans about the dangers of the virus.

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane are among the celebs sharing their experience to increase social responsibility among the masses.

In possibly one of the most detailed celebrity experiences of infection to date, the couple used their Instagram account this week to confirm the news and urge followers to take the pandemic seriously.

Kabelo said he was diagnosed two weeks ago after experiencing fatigue and cold shivers, while Gail said it was a battle of mental wellness to overcome the disease.

