Somizi commissions painting of his mother

Local media sensation Somizi’s (aka somGaga) Mhlongo mom, Mary Twala, recently passed away.

To commemorate the legendary actress, Mhlongo had commissioned a gorgeous painted portrait of his parents’ smiling faces on his jacket as a reminder that they will always have his back.

Sharing on Instagram, he said his jacket idea all started when he saw the young artist’s take on one of his late mother’s photos.

“When I saw a painting of my mom on Twitter by this young man, Olwethu Patuleni, I was immediately drawn to it. That’s when I had the idea of him making a portrait of my parents on a denim jacket,” wrote Mhlongo.

And now it has emerged that the reality and Idols SA star has also gotten the Cape Town-based artist to create an amazing, if not pricey, portrait of his late mom.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.