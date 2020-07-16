Somizi commissions painting of his mother

Local media sensation Somizi’s (aka somGaga) Mhlongo mom, Mary Twala, recently passed away.
To commemorate the legendary actress, Mhlongo had commissioned a gorgeous painted portrait of his parents’ smiling faces on his jacket as a reminder that they will always have his back.
Sharing on Instagram, he said his jacket idea all started when he saw the young artist’s take on one of his late mother’s photos.
“When I saw a painting of my mom on Twitter by this young man, Olwethu Patuleni, I was immediately drawn to it. That’s when I had the idea of him making a portrait of my parents on a denim jacket,” wrote Mhlongo.
So when I saw a painting of my mom on twitter by this young man @olwethudahandsome ines immediately drawn to it……and that’s when I had an idea of him making a portrait of my parents on a denim jacket. I’m initially i wanted to wear it at my mom’s funeral but because he is based in cape town time was not on our side…..but I still insisted that he makes it…..through the help of my PA @iam_sphekay he was able to track him and found him and gave him the brief…..oh boy did he deliver……when the parcel arrived today I was wondering why is it in a big box kanti this sweet talented young man added an actual framed portrait of my mom and as a surprise gift…coz I only paid for the jacket and the drawing on it…..thank u young man and may all yo dreams come true…..I’m probably gonna wear this once and frame it as well….ANDIHAMBI NDODWA…….MSHEFI AND MAMPINGA GOT MY BACK
And now it has emerged that the reality and Idols SA star has also gotten the Cape Town-based artist to create an amazing, if not pricey, portrait of his late mom.
