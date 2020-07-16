WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for ‘Project Power’ starring Jamie Foxx

Netflix has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated action-packed film Project Power.

The upcoming sci-fi thriller is set to release on the streaming service on Friday, 14 August 2020.

Project Power is set in a world where a special drug can be taken to give a person superpowers for five minutes. The superhuman abilities are unique to each user so you won’t know what will happen until you take it.

While some develop abilities such as bulletproof skin, invisibility and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction.

The pill also increases the crime rate in the city to dangerous levels as some people use their powers to commit felonies.

Jamie Foxx stars as a father on a quest to rescue his teenage daughter from a drug dealer.

The former soldier with a secret vendetta teams up with a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to track down and stop the group responsible for creating the drug.

If the trailer is anything to go by, viewers can expect shootouts, car chases, and a lot of fire and explosions.

Project Power also stars Dominque Fishback (The Deuce), Courtney B Vance (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Amy Landecker (Transparent) and Allen Maldonado (Black-ish).

The film is directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, who made Paranormal Activity 3 and 4.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.