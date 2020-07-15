Coca-Cola is rewarding you for returning their bottles

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa has announced that they are rolling out returnable 2-litre plastic bottles to more parts of the country to save the planet.

After their successful pilot in the Eastern Cape in the Mandela Bay and Border-Kei districtsin 2019, returnable bottles will now also be available in Northern Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga, EWN reports.

They are planning to include more provinces in their five-year period.

Coca-Cola said in a statement in January that the returnable bottles are made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and are labelled with a new paper label, with ‘RETURNABLE’ appearing in green on the front of the bottle.

They said the new returnable bottles can be reused up to 14 times. Thereafter they can be recycled and made into new bottles.

Their other brands like Coca-Cola No Sugar, Sprite, and Fanta, are also available in the new 2-litre returnable plastic bottle.

So how do you benefit from this initiative?

For each bottle you return, you get a R9 deposit. If it costs you R20, you will only pay R11.

