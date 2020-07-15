Celebs & viral 15.7.2020 12:01 pm

Troll tells Lady Zamar she’s no Brenda Fassie

Hayden Horner
Troll tells Lady Zamar she’s no Brenda Fassie

Lady Zamar sets Twitter user straight about Brenda Fassie comparison.

What started out a with a compliment from one of her fans quickly became a shade-throwing fest from another Twitter user.

Award-winning South African musician, Lady Zamar, had to set the record straight after a Twitter user accused her of comparing herself to the legendary Brenda Fassie.

What started out a with a compliment from one of her fans quickly became a shade-throwing fest from another Twitter user.

In the initial Tweet, Zamar’s fan (@4DThaLord) said: “Lady Zamar can smoke Brenda Fassie hit for hit.”

That’s when @Mcrocklets instructed Zamar to correct her followers because she cannot match Brenda.

“… you can’t even own a weekend how about a special,” said the Tweep.

The outspoken and ever eloquent Zamar didn’t even break a sweat and calmly replied: “There is nothing to correct honey.. saying you’re honoured that someone thinks so doesn’t mean I think I’m a Brenda Fassie. Too much love and respect for Brendas’s artistry… God bless her soul.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sha Sha gets dragged for DJ Maphorisa’s SAMA flex 13.7.2020
The Z-Factor: How we became the Worst Band In Joburg™ 10.7.2020
Sorry, shem, Zodwa Wabantu isn’t changing for anyone 9.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 