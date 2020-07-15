Troll tells Lady Zamar she’s no Brenda Fassie

Award-winning South African musician, Lady Zamar, had to set the record straight after a Twitter user accused her of comparing herself to the legendary Brenda Fassie.

What started out a with a compliment from one of her fans quickly became a shade-throwing fest from another Twitter user.

In the initial Tweet, Zamar’s fan (@4DThaLord) said: “Lady Zamar can smoke Brenda Fassie hit for hit.”

Lady Zamar can smoke Brenda fassie hit for hit. pic.twitter.com/gVO5vsQ1F1 — 4D Shangaane (@4DThaLord) July 9, 2020

That’s when @Mcrocklets instructed Zamar to correct her followers because she cannot match Brenda.

“… you can’t even own a weekend how about a special,” said the Tweep.

The outspoken and ever eloquent Zamar didn’t even break a sweat and calmly replied: “There is nothing to correct honey.. saying you’re honoured that someone thinks so doesn’t mean I think I’m a Brenda Fassie. Too much love and respect for Brendas’s artistry… God bless her soul.”

???? there is nothing to correct honey.. saying youre honoured that someone thinks so doesn’t mean I think I’m a Brenda Fassie.. too much love and respect for Brendas’s artistry..God bless her soul❤️ https://t.co/sKzVIxxxUP — MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 9, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.