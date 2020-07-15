Celebs & viral 15.7.2020 11:38 am

Entertainer and DJ Papers 707 has died

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Entertainer and DJ Papers 707 has died. Image: Twitter

His dance moves while holding a Hennessey bottle and wearing expensive clothing created what is known as the ‘amapiano lifestyle’.

News of the death of DJ Papers 707, who has been seen as a pioneer of making music genre amapiano well known, has died due to Covid-19 complications.

DJ Papers 707’s (real name Vusi Mabuza) death has been met with great sadness by fans and the entertainment industry.

His management made the announcement of his death on Wednesday.

Artist booking agent Wangile tweeted: “That grootman was always concerned about my safety at gigs, he once waited for me to finish working in Mpumalanga and he drove behind me till I could see the way to Soweto. There’s definitely a party in heaven tonight, I know he prepared his set and a towel to wipe himself. #RipPapers707.”

DJ Fresh said: “The Yanos have lost a truly unapologetic ambassador!!! On behalf of #Amapiano: DANKO AND #RipPapers707.”

