Entertainer and DJ Papers 707 has died

News of the death of DJ Papers 707, who has been seen as a pioneer of making music genre amapiano well known, has died due to Covid-19 complications.

DJ Papers 707’s (real name Vusi Mabuza) death has been met with great sadness by fans and the entertainment industry.

His management made the announcement of his death on Wednesday.

His dance moves while holding a Hennessey bottle and wearing expensive clothing created what is known as the “amapiano lifestyle”.

Artist booking agent Wangile tweeted: “That grootman was always concerned about my safety at gigs, he once waited for me to finish working in Mpumalanga and he drove behind me till I could see the way to Soweto. There’s definitely a party in heaven tonight, I know he prepared his set and a towel to wipe himself. #RipPapers707.”

DJ Fresh said: “The Yanos have lost a truly unapologetic ambassador!!! On behalf of #Amapiano: DANKO AND #RipPapers707.”

#RipPapers707 We’ve Lost A Legend Here, We Yano Djs Are Mourning????, It Is Indeed A Sad Morning Mourning???????? pic.twitter.com/56rUsbt2YK — P????P???? BUHLE (@malum_nator) July 15, 2020

The music, DANCE MOVES and the expensive clothing and alcohol ????This man was at the forefront of the “Amapiano Is A Lifestyle” movement. The streets will never forget you. Rest Easy Groot ???????? #RIPPapers707 pic.twitter.com/U4r53BPv2U — Ernest Phatsoane (@Gold_phats1) July 15, 2020

This man made most of South Africans gravitate towards the Amapiano sound through his dance moves, the streets shall never forget that. It’s confirmed, ezulwini kune party this Friday!

May your soul Rest in Perfect Peace, Grootman. ❤????#RipPapers707 pic.twitter.com/Y0FidcXMk9 — Ghetto Universe Media (@_GhettoUni) July 15, 2020

