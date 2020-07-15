SABC 1 promises to ‘give fans great quality content’

In a virtual media launch, SABC 1 confirmed there are some exciting new shows and films in the lineup that viewers can look forward to.

“Business doesn’t stop and we are going to continue to give fans the great quality content we have promised,” said SABC 1 channel head Phumzile Zonke.

Take a look at the list of the channel’s upcoming programmes for July and August:

A Very Bonang Year

One of SA’s biggest stars returns to television in this new partly-scripted reality show.

Follow Bonang Matheba as she attends red carpet events and explores bucket-list destinations, all while doing a bit of shopping.

Take a peek into her glamorous life with never-before-seen footage from interviews to photoshoots.

Airs Saturday, 1 & 8 August at 6pm

Gospel Avenue

Season 2

Start your Sunday mornings with some spiritual fun and music in the name of traditional gospel.

Musician Khaya Mthethwa hosts a different celebrity guest each week, and is looking forward to welcoming both legendary and upcoming artists on the show.

Airs Sundays at 8.30am

Hip Hop Effect

This series looks at the state of hip hop in South Africa, showcasing how it became a cultural phenomenon that influences the daily lives of the youth.

It also investigates the trials and tribulations faced by artists on their musical journey.

The show is set to feature interviews with key players in the industry: Black Noise, Kwesta, Skwatta Kamp and Zola to name a few.

Starts Monday, 27 July at 9pm

Rented Family

Season 2

The sitcom returns to television screens this month, three years after the first season aired in 2017.

The series follows the story of Muzi (Gabriel Mini), a self-made township entrepreneur who has his fingers in many pies.

His family is made of his wayward son Mzwa (Nkanyiso Shezi), his broke half-brother Zach (Trevor Gumbi) together with his teenage daughter Zanele (Samkhe Makhoba).

Trevor Gumbi said viewers could expect the same craziness and ambition his character faced in the first season.

“He is trying to look after his daughter who is in matric and soon going to university. The pressure on to provide and show her the right way.”

Nolly Meje has also joined the cast of Rented Family in this brand-new season.

Starts Sunday, 2 August at 9.30pm

Lobola

This film will leave you asking yourself: How far would you go to walk down the aisle?

An older woman, who is under pressure from her parents and desperate to get married, ends up in a situation no woman should ever endure.

Find out what happens when she gives money to a man to pay for her lobola, but he uses the money to pay lobola for another woman instead.

Airs Wednesday, 5 August at 7.30pm

Public Figure

This eye-opening documentary explores society’s increasing obsession with social media, inviting viewers to question if what they see online is reality or a complete delusion.

It investigates the psychological effects of social media and how influencers around the world deal with the hate and obsession that comes with fame.

Co-producer Bonang Matheba said the film helps parents understand social media, and provides dos and don’ts for the youth.

Airs Monday, 24 & 31 August at 9pm

Ngomusa

The reality series retells the stories of ordinary people who have had extraordinary things happen to them, with some escaping near-death experiences.

The documentary explores modern-day miracles and invites viewers to make up their own minds regarding the question of whether miracles do happen.

Starts Monday, 17 August at 6pm

World of Dance

This competition series provides dancers with a platform to showcase their talent. The winner walks away with the grand prize of R1 million.

The judging panel is made up of Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, choreographer Derek Heough and dancer Jenna Dewan.

Watch as dancers compete against each other in a range of styles including hip hop, tap, ballet, ballroom and break dancing.

Airs Sundays at 6pm

Rent

Rent shines a spotlight on mental health issues as it narrates the story of Nina, a recently divorced and mentally ill woman who wants to commit suicide.

Things change when a man knocks on her door, causing Nina to question her life.

She must now decide between continuing her plan to end her life or helping the man in desperate need of assistance.

Airs Wednesday, 26 August at 7.30pm

Watch the video below for a roundup of upcoming and new shows:

SIZZLE REEL. @Official_SABC1 shares this new sizzle reel about its upcoming programming on the channel coming to viewers in July and August 2020:#SABC1WeMove pic.twitter.com/FJSBQmi1RY — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) July 14, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.