MUST WATCH: Joburg duo sings the lockdown blues away from their roof

Couple in Westdene tries sing the lockdown blues away.

This pair has found an outlet that helps them survive through all the setbacks they are experiencing as musicians since the start of the lockdown.

If you’re anywhere in the vicinity of Westdene, Johannesburg, around 5pm on any given day, you are sure to hear a happy acoustic tune being sung over a loudspeaker.

Singing duo Elosie Claasen and Tiaan Rautenbach started #rooftoptune as a way to deal with the lockdown. Both creatives have been out of work since the lockdown was implemented in March.

As all their gigs and events were cancelled, the duo started signing together each evening at 5pm on the roof of their home in Westdene. The aim was to let neighbours know they were not alone in the lockdown as well as spread some cheer.

The duo now livestream their performance each day at 5pm on Facebook at RoofTopTune and anyone can follow along.

