Minnie Dlamini shares lesson on wealth and setting goals

Minnie Dlamini has given some valuable insight into how she spends her money and sets goals for herself.

The media personality took to Twitter and revealed what she initially wanted to buy for her birthday, which she celebrated on 7 July.

In a series of tweets, she opened up about her wealth status and setting goals for herself.

Minnie said when she was younger, the aim was to earn R1 million before the age of 21. She managed to accomplish this at the age of 20 after her deal with clothing store Legit but soon lost the money.

“I signed on to become the face of Legit. I got my own range and then I became a millionaire and at 21 it was all gone. I blew it and I can’t even tell you what I bought,” she told Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa.

These days, the star has become wiser as she no longer owns several cars and has become more frugal.

Minnie went on to say that she wanted a timepiece for her 30th birthday. But after much consideration, she decided to invest the money instead of buying a gift for herself.

The actress encouraged fans not to be afraid to change their goals, like she did.

“Just because I didn’t buy the watch doesn’t mean I didn’t achieve my goal. I ended up getting myself something far more valuable,” she said.

Read Minnie’s full post below:

So I sometimes set goals to reward myself for my work. So when I was younger it was making my first million before I turned 21. Recently I wanted a timepiece for my 30th. I had saved up the money and it was time to achieve my goal and reward myself… — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) July 14, 2020

I then thought long and hard about this purchase, then I decided against it. I ended up investing the money in something else. I felt like I was letting myself down as I didn’t achieve the exact goal I had set. Then it dawned on me… — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) July 14, 2020

Just because I didn’t buy the watch doesn’t mean I didn’t achieve my goal. I ended up getting myself something far more valuable. We get stuck with tunnel vision & sometimes the goals we set are just a stepping stone for something greater. Don’t be afraid to shift the goal post! — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) July 14, 2020

Many social media users have agreed with her words of encouragement, with one Twitter user saying: “The truth in this.”

“Especially in times like this where we realise that most of the things we invest in are temporal,” said another.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.