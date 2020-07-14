Food and Drink 14.7.2020 04:31 pm

Watch: Would you pay R84,000 for this cocktail?

Hayden Horner
L ′ Imperial: the lavish libation that costs R84,000

Even without SA’s latest booze ban, we’d have to really think hard about this one.

We are going through another booze ban, but our American counterparts are splurging on drinks that cost the same as a small used car in South Africa.

Known as the L′ Imperial, the lavish libation is only sold at the Baccarat Hotel in Manhattan, New York – which also happens to be owned by the famed Baccarat crystal company.

But what makes this drink so ridiculously pricey and is it worth all that cash?

Watch this video to find out more:

