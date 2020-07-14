Posting your pregnancy journey on social media is tricky

Sharing your joy of becoming a new mom and dad is now usually done by posting a picture of the baby bump or sonogram to make the announcement.

In many circles, even now more so with Covid-19, sharing pictures and baby bump updates are a way to keep family and friends informed.

Even though this may be the happiest moment for the soon-to-be parents, not everyone wants the best for you, says actress and makeup artist Nomsa Madida, adding our parents were “right” when they said to protect your pregnancy space.

“You don’t have to post, this is coming from a good and concerned place,” she said.

Media personality and Metro FM radio host Lerato Kganyago weighed in: “I don’t think it’s disrespectful though…maybe it’s a personal preference. Like you would post things that other people wouldn’t post. It’s the joy that comes with it I guess. Personally, I, won’t do it, won’t even post my kids, not even their toe.”

However, some celebs have proudly shown off their pregnancy announcements and journeys. Caspper Noyvest announced he will become a father this September, but his girlfriend Thobeka Majozi has chosen to not share any more baby updates since the announcement.

Even after pregnancy, the question and thought arises: when or how will I share my baby pictures and would I even want to?

The River actress Linda Mtoba has been open in the past of her fears to share baby pictures because she was scared of people judging her for sharing too little or too much. However, she has since let go of that fear, sharing the first picture of ‘baby bean’s’ face to the world in May, though we still don’t know her real name.

Recently, international celebrities such as Iggy Azalea have kept their pregnancies completely under wraps, only announcing after birth that they have a baby.

But do people need to be informed at all times?

Mmamotase said on Twitter: “l’ll never understand why some people decide to take other people’s pregnancies so personal. If you’re a genuine person, you’ll be happy for someone when you find out that they’re pregnant. Be if you were told by them personally or you heard from someone else, you’ll be happy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.