What to watch on TV tonight: Revisit the Drama Queen’s life in ‘The Lebo Mathosa Story’

Edik van Nantes

TV personality and amateur chef Nataniël and his brother, Erik le Roux, star in this popular lifestyle and cooking show.

The entertainer teamed up with Erik, who is a trained chef living in Nantes, France, to shoot this programme about food and home renovation.

The brothers travel to the French countryside where they cook delicious meals and repair an old farmhouse belonging to Erik’s French wife.

Available on Showmax

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

South African-New Zealand comedian Urzila Carlson keeps the crowd roaring with her thoughts on recasting The Biggest Loser, sex tape regrets and boxed wine hangovers.

You can also expect to hear about the downside of hotness, public pie-eating and the story her wife told her not to share.

Carlson was born in Johannesburg but emigrated to New Zealand in 2006. The 44-year-old currently lives in Auckland with her wife, Julie, and their two kids.

Available on Netflix

Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story

Season 1

One of South Africa’s most promising musicians, Lebo Mathosa, was destined for great things. But her life was tragically cut short in 2006 when she died in a car accident at the age of 29.

Revisit the kwaito’s queen’s tumultuous life, as she’s never been seen before, in this six-part biopic.

Airs Wednesdays at 9.30pm on BET (DStv channel 129). Also available on Showmax

Skeem Saam

Season 9

This local drama examines the plight of today’s male children and the tough challenges they face transitioning into manhood.

In the latest episode, a woman with the answers that Malebana needs flees. Charity receives gut-wrenching news, threatening her new calling. Shadi and Clement are shocked at the results of the class rep elections.

Airs weekdays at 6.30pm on SABC 1

Killer Ending

If you enjoy watching murder-mystery films, then this one is for you.

An author’s best-selling novel becomes her worst nightmare when her daughter is abducted in a copycat scenario taken from her writing.

Fans of the genre will pick up on the fact that the character’s name, Agatha Sayers, is a combination of 20th-century British writers Agatha Christie and Dorothy L Sayers.

Airs Wednesday, 15 July at 6.25pm on M-Net Movies Premiere (DStv channel 104)